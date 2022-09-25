Lyons man arrested for two different crimes

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Wayne County Department of Social Services, reported the arrest on Tuesday (9/20) at 3:07 p.m. of David R. Jones Jr., age 38, of Geneva Street in the Town of Lyons following an investigation into a fraud complaint in the Town of Lyons.

Jones was charged with Petit Larceny and Misuse of Food Stamps, both misdemeanors.

The charges stem from an investigation into a fraud complaint and it is alleged that Jones, who was a recipient of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), allowed another individual to use his benefit card in the amount of $405.98, which violates the agreement.

At the same time Jones was also arrested for Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

It is alleged that on April 22nd, 2022, while at a relative’s house on Hapeman Road in the Town of Wolcott, David did touch a juvenile seven year-old girl in their sexual or intimate parts.

According to the girl’s mother, Jones used a knife in threatening her daughter.

David was transported to the Wayne County Jail for Centralized Arraignment and released to appear in both Town of Lyons and Town of Wolcott Courts.

The victim’s mother said Jones should never have been released and stated he was most probably a flight risk.