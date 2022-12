Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m.

A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 42, of Catherine Street in Lyons was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.

Emanuel, who has an extensive police record, including past felony arrests, was taken to centralized arraignment and remanded to jail to initially appear in Newark Village Court.