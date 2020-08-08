Lyons man charged in home burglary, vehicle theft plus weapons charges

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Wednesday (8/5) at 7 p.m. of Daniel W. Snyder, age 36, of 75 William Street in the Town of Lyons for Burglary 2nd, Grand Larceny 3rd, Conspiracy 2nd, Criminal Possession of a weapon 3rd, and Criminal Possession of a weapon 4th.

The arrest followed an investigation of a burglary that was reported to have happened on July 12th, 2020, which occurred while the homeowners were away from their home for the weekend. The home is located on Fairville Maple Ridge Road in the Town of Arcadia.

It was discovered by investigating Deputies that some of the items that were reported missing on July 12th, 2020, were discovered the previous evening by officers that conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on July 11th 2020. Snyder was found to be operating the vehicle at the time.

The vehicle was impounded at the Wayne County Office of the Sheriff, and was later examined by detectives, who located several of the missing items from the reported burglary. It was also discovered that Snyder conspired with and was aided by two other individuals to commit the burglary.

On July 13th, it was reported by Mack’s Body Shop in the Town of Lyons, that the vehicle Snyder was operating with the stolen items from the burglary, was stolen from Mack’s.

He was additionally charged with Grand Larceny 4th for stealing the vehicle from Mack’s. Snyder was arrested and arraigned on all charges at Wayne County CAPS Court, and was remanded to the Wayne County Jail on no bail.

More arrests/charges are pending for the additional individuals involved.