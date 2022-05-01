Powered by Dark Sky
May 2nd 2022, Monday
Lyons man charged in store armed Robbery

by WayneTimes.com
May 1, 2022

A man entered the Kwik Fill convenience store, located at Route 14 and 31 in Lyons at 2:40 a.m. on Saturday (4/23). He had a hoodie over his head,  partially covering his face, and  demanded cash and two cartons of cigarettes, threatening the clerk with a knife. The man exited the store fleeing on foot after grabbing $400 in cash and the two cartons of cigarettes. The incident was caught on store surveillance cameras, the same cameras that caught him in the store earlier. Neighbor surveillance cameras traced the fleeing man and added to the investigation.

On Wednesday (4/27) State Police investigators arrested Terry J. Lawrence, age 30, from 14 Franklin Street in Lyons, for Robbery 1st Degree, a class “B” Felony.

Although Lawrence gave police an alibi, it quickly was disproved. A search warrant of his room at the Iroquois Hotel turned up his clothing and shoes spotted in the video.

Lawrence, a Level II Sex Offender due to a Rape conviction, was transported to the Wayne County CAP Court to await arraignment. Due to his criminal history, he was remanded to jail pending his next court appearance.

None of the money was recovered and drugs were believed to be a motive in the crime.

Local Weather

