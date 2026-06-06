Lyons man indicted for rape in the first degree

Newark Village Police reported the arrest of Robbin L. Knight-Collins, age 38, of 103 Water Street in Lyons, on an indictment warrant issued by Wayne County Court.

It is alleged that while in the Village of Newark, Knight-Collins befriended a 12-year-old girl. During this interaction, he allegedly raped the 12-year-old girl.

Knight-Collinst was charged with Rape 1st Degree-Violent Forcible Rape; another count of Rape 1st Degree-Where the Actor is over 18 Years of Age and the Victim is Under 13 Years of Age; and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Knight-Collins was easy to locate as he’s been residing at the Wayne County Jail as he was previously charged with Criminal Possession of a Control Substance in the 3rd Degree, a class B Felony.

During his criminal career, the defendant has been arrested a total of 16 times, 8 felonies, and 8 misdemeanors. The defendant has 10 convictions, 6 open cases, and one specific conviction was for Attempted Rape 3rd Degree.