Lyons man killed in farm accident

The Wayne County Office of Sheriff investigated a fatal agricultural accident in the Town of Lyons on Wednesday (5/9) at 2:58 p.m.

A neighbor, Clifford Bennett, noticed that longtime farmer, Richard A. Lyon, age 84, off New Miller Road in Lyons had been clearing some land with his bulldozer. Bennett noticed the bulldozer tipped down and felt something was wrong. He went over to his neighbor’s land and found Lyon on the ground

Patrols along with the Lyons Fire/Rescue and Lyons Town Ambulance were dispatched to the site. Upon arrival it was discovered that Lyon was injured after apparently being ejected from the bulldozer he was operating. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

An autopsy was being performed to determine the exact cause of death.