Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Lyons man with checkered criminal history charged with Bank Robbery

May 31, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

On Wednesday (5/28) at 9:52 a.m. the Lyons National Bank, located at 2 Forgham Street in Lyons, was the scene of a bank robbery. Law enforcement officers quickly responded and apprehended the suspect, identified as Audie A. Arliss, age 39,  from Lawrence Street in Lyons of as he attempted to flee the area. 

Mr. Arliss was found in possession of a large sum of money and was in possession of clothing items that matched the description provided by witnesses at the scene. Following his arrest, Mr. Arliss was charged with one count of Robbery in the 3rd Degree and two counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree.

Arliss is no stranger to police, or crime. He has been arrested over a dozen times, mostly for minor offenses such as Petit Larceny, Criminal Contempt, or Criminal Mischief. His last arrest was on May 5th for  Assault in the Third Degree involving a female.  He was transported to CAP Court pending arraignment. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were assisted by the New York State Police. 

