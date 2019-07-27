Lyons Mobile Home Park enters third week without power

Residents of one trailer park in Lyons have been without power for going on two weeks. It’s an issue they were assured would be fixed, but now problems are piling up for the park and its owner.

Canal Side Mobile Home Park has been in the dark since July 11 when the town cut power to the property citing safety concerns. Bare wires and aging equipment are just a few of the issues that The Town of Lyons says need to be repaired before they’re able to restore electricity to Canal Side.

Beyond the power problem lies an even more disturbing development. At least one trailer has issues with their sewage connections, leaving one resident with two months of waste backed up under their home. That resident has since had to move out due to the safety and health issues caused by the raw sewage and lack of electricity.

Lyons Town Code Enforcement Officer, Dick Bogan, says he has been dealing with issues at the park for several years. However on Thursday, July 11, Bogan along with the town fire chief inspected the property and deemed conditions unsafe — ordering NYSEG to shut the power off the park until repairs were made. “This decision was not made in haste. Mobil Home Park Management has been under a Notice of Violation/Order to Remedy since 2017, the most recent issued in January 2017,” Bogan said in a statement.

Residents say they’ve been having power issues for several years, but were given notice just hours before electricity was finally cut. “We’ve been probably having electrical problems in this park since the four years I’ve been here,” resident Shane McCafferty told news station WROC, who has covered the situation numerous times over the past few weeks.

It’s now up to park owner, Philip Provenzano, to fix the issues and bring the entire park up to code before power can be restored. The Department of Health, who oversees trailer parks in New York State, has given Provenzano until the end of the month to either remedy the issues or face stiff penalties and additional actions.

On Thursday (7/25), NYSEG crews were on scene, but only to work on scheduled maintenance relating to their connections at the road. While trenches had been dug and conduit was stacked on-site, there appears to be a great deal of work left before the Department of Health and the Town of Lyons will approve the necessary and long-overdue upgrades.

For residents, that means hotel expenses and generators and continued waiting while park management works at a pace that has some tenants now threatening legal action. The Times will continue following this story and will post updates as they become available.