Lyons Rotary and Erie Canalway Greeters sponsor cruise from Lyons to Seneca Lake

The Lyons Rotary and the Lyons Erie Canalway Greeters are again sponsoring “Fun on the Erie Canal Weekend”, 3 narrated and fun filled cruises on the Historic Erie Canal.

Cruise dates are August 26 and 27, 2023. There will be two cruises of approximately 35 miles in length and one cruise of approximately 12 miles in length. All cruises provide a cash bar and a lavatory aboard. Boat tourist capacity is 50 passengers.

Cruises depart from the Lyons dock located behind the Lyons Fire Department Building, 23 Water Street, or from Stivers Seneca Marina, 401 Boody’s Hill Road, Waterloo.

The Saturday afternoon cruise will depart from and return to the Lyons dock behind the Lyons Fire Department, 23 Water Street, at 3:30 PM.

Long cruise participants (35 miles) will park their cars at their cruise destination. Those cruising from Stivers Seneca Marina to Lyons on Saturday will park their cars in parking lots adjacent the Lyons Fire Department, 23 Water Street. At 8:30 AM a pre-cruise shuttle bus will transport all participants to Stivers Seneca Marina where they will immediately board the cruise boat for the canal trip back to Lyons.

On Sunday morning, those cruising from Lyons to Stivers Seneca Marina will park their cars at Stivers Seneca Marina where they will board a pre-cruise shuttle bus at 9:30 AM and be transported back to Lyons and immediately board the cruise boat at 10:00 AM.

Cruise tickets and cost: Saturday, August 26, Strivers Seneca Marina to Lyons Dock: $80 per person. 4.5 hours, 6 locks, 2 canals, 35 miles. Pre-tour bus included; Saturday, August 26, Local Historic Erie Canal Cruise: $25.00 per person. 2.5 hours round trip, 2 locks, 12 miles round trip; Sunday, August 27, Lyons Dock to Stivrts Seneca Marina: $80 per person. 4.5 hours, 6 locks, 2 canals, 35 miles, pre-tour bus included.

Additional information may be obtained from Rotarian Keith Bridger 315-945-316) or Lyons Greeter Bob Stopper 315-573-1068. Additional cruise information and all cruise tickets are available at www.fingerlakeswateradventures or by calling 315-789-5520.