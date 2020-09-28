Powered by Dark Sky
September 28, 2020
×
Lyons switches to virtual learning after Covid CASE

by WayneTimes.com
September 28, 2020

 Wayne County Public Health was made aware of a positive case of COVID-19 in an employee of the Lyons High School over the weekend. Due to the extent of contact among various students, staff and other faculty, the Lyons Central School District, after discussions with the Wayne County Department of Health, has made the decision to switch to virtual learning out of an abundance of caution. We support these efforts and are encouraging all students, faculty and staff of the Lyons MS/HS to monitor for sign and symptoms of COVID-19 and to call your regular healthcare provider if symptoms develop. 

We are continuing to urge all residents, parents, students, and staff to follow appropriate precautionary measures, such as wearing a mask over their mouth and nose, social distancing, and using hand sanitizer or washing their hands frequently to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These precautionary measures are vital in our efforts to reduce the risk of further spread or contact in situations like this one. 

Wayne County Public Health is working closely with the Lyons Central School District and will work together to support them in their efforts to resume in person learning. Please be advised that Wayne County Public Health and the school are taking all the necessary precautions to keep our school and community safe. 

