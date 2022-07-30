Powered by Dark Sky
July 31st 2022, Sunday
Macedon Apartment fire leaves 13 homeless

by WayneTimes.com
July 30, 2022

Thirteen people are out of their homes after flames tore through an apartment complex in Macedon early Thursday (728) just after midnight. A neighbor called 911 after hearing glass break and screams

According to South Macedon Fire Chief Adam Weinstein the flames began on the second floor of one of the apartments and quickly moved through the rest of the building, destroying several apartments along the way.

“When we arrived there was heavy top, front flames,” added Chief Weinstein.

It was reported, at the scene:   “As you can see, it’s very heavily damaged,  the crews are now overhauling it and trying their best to get some of the victims, trying to get their stuff out of their house,” said South Macedon Fire Chief Chris Creamer, “So, crews are trying to get their things out of people‘s houses as best as they can.”

The blaze was the scene of another apartment fire back in December of 2021.

“I do know some of the victims that were in the first complex  in December, that happened, and they moved over to this complex and their nightmare came back alive all over again,” said Creamer.

The whole building has been declared a loss. One man broke an ankle jumping from the second floor balcony 

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Fire Investigators have yet to determine a cause. The American Red Cross helped other tenants impacted, to find housing.

Besides South Macedon, Macedon center, Walworth, Lincoln and the Egypt Fire Companies responded to the blaze. Some of the report is courtesy our news partner 13WHAM

