October 16th 2021, Saturday
Macedon/Board of Elections replace deceased judge with new candidate on ballot

by WayneTimes.com
October 16, 2021

Following the sudden death on October 8th,  of Macedon Town Justice Tom Crowley, the Macedon Republican Committee and the Wayne County Board of Elections completed the replacement of Crowley’s name on the already printed ballots. The Times was also notified on Friday (10/15) to replace the Crowley name/Republican designation with Republican designate, Macedon resident Lon Sanford. 

According to Wayne County Deputy Commissioner of Elections, Joyce Krebekks, a name on a ballot can be replaced up to a week prior to the election for “Disqualification Due to Death” (In this case, by Tuesday, October 26).

Sanford, a former police officer and school resource officer, who has lived in Macedon for 26 years, offered his resume to Town Supervisor Kim Leonard, which she turned over to the Macedon Republican committee. Republican Chairman, Bruce Babcock noted that, after calling a very quorum of the committee together for an interview, Sanford was accepted and will fill Judge Crowley’s spot of the ballot for November. “We were pleased with his experience and his responses to our questions,” said Babcock.  

