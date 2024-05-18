Macedon downtown planning for $4.5 state award under way

The Town of Macedon held its first Local Planning Committee (LPC) meeting Thursday (5/16). The LPC consists of community members who have been suggested by the Town and approved by Governor Hochul and NYS Departments to serve and have the Town of Macedon and the Public’s Interest first and foremost.

"Our goal is to discuss and suggest projects, major, small business, and public projects for the distribution of our recent NY Forward $4.5 million award", said Macedon Town Supervisor Kim Leonard.

NYS Officials visited the Town Hall and took a walking tour at 3: 30 p.m. of the Downtown Revitalization Application area submitted for the project.

This was followed by an LPC meeting from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

A public presentation will be held on June 12th, where public input will be heard, with a LPC general meeting scheduled for June 20th. The Public is asked not to participate during the LPC discussions, but is encouraged to ask questions or address any concerns near the end of each meeting.

"We will be having monthly meetings from May through November and Open to the Public Meetings during this time. A calendar schedule will be posted soon on the Town’s website and other social media. Please join us and be involved in the future of our Macedon Downtown Revitalization NY Forward Project. “COMMUNITY” is Macedon," added Leonard.