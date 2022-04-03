Macedon fire blamed on camp stove in garage

On Thursday (3/31) at 5:48 p.m. the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the investigation of a structure fire at 1240 Westview Circle in the Town of Macedon. A neighbor reported to 911 that the garage of the home next door appeared to be on fire and that it was attached to the house.

It is believed that the fire was started by a camp stove in the garage on which the homeowner was cooking. The homeowner stated that he was using it to heat up oil to fry food and that he had shut off the gas before going inside to eat. Fire crews were able to keep the home from being a total loss.

Macedon Fire Center Chief Adam Weinstein said that one man was inside eating when the fire started in the attached garage, and he was able to get out of the house with only minor injuries, due to a neighbor alterting him.

The house will be boarded up until repairs can be made. Crews faced several challenges fighting the fire, such as high winds and a lack of fire hydrants on Westview Circle. No injuries were reported. The South Macedon Fire Department was assisted by the Macedon, Palmyra, West Walworth, and Lincoln Fire Departments and the Macedon Town Ambulance.