Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 3rd 2022, Sunday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Macedon fire blamed on camp stove in garage

by WayneTimes.com
April 3, 2022

On Thursday (3/31) at 5:48 p.m. the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the investigation of a structure fire at 1240 Westview Circle in the Town of Macedon. A neighbor reported to 911 that the garage of the home next door appeared to be on fire and that it was attached to the house. 

It is believed that the fire was started by a camp stove in the garage on which  the homeowner was cooking. The homeowner stated that he was using it to heat up oil to fry food and that he had shut off the gas before going inside to eat. Fire crews were able to keep the home from being a total loss.

Macedon Fire Center Chief Adam Weinstein said that one man was inside eating when the fire started in the attached garage, and he was able to get out of the house with only minor injuries, due to a neighbor alterting him. 

The house will be boarded up until repairs can be made.  Crews faced several challenges fighting the fire, such as high winds and a lack of fire hydrants on Westview Circle. No injuries were reported. The South Macedon Fire Department was assisted by the Macedon, Palmyra, West Walworth, and Lincoln Fire Departments and the Macedon Town Ambulance.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Voth Bulau, Elenore 

1930-2022 aged 91  Elenore Voth Bulau was born on March 20, 1930 to German immigrants, Karl Voth and  Elizabeth Lootz Voth (later Dobmeier). The family returned to Germany when she was 2 years  of age and she grew up in the suburbs of Berlin. After the war she returned alone to Rochester  to stay with […]

Read More
Ball, Richard E. 

LYONS/MACEDON: Richard E. Ball, 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at F. F. Thompson Hospital.  A private graveside service will be held at S. Lyons Cemetery. Richard was born in Montezuma, New York on December 17, 1930 the son of the late Raymond and Rachel Wright Ball.  In 1951, he enlisted in the […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square