Macedon larceny report leads to crash in Perinton

On Wednesday, January 15, at approximately 3:39 P.M., the Macedon Police Department was called to the Tractor Supply store at 280 Route 31, Macedon, for the report of a larceny that had just occurred.

The alleged suspect left in a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 31 toward Monroe County. The vehicle was described as a Nissan Altima with out-of-state plates.

While checking the area of Route 31 in Perinton, a Macedon Police Officer located the vehicle believed to be involved in the larceny. The officer activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle continued westbound on Route 31 and started to drive in an erratic manner. The officer discontinued his attempts to stop the vehicle.

A short time later, the Nissan collided with two other vehicles at the intersection of Route 31 and Valley Creek Road/Blackwatch Trail in Perinton.

Two males in the Nissan and one female from one of the vehicles that had been hit were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the Nissan, Anthony Loquasto, age 34, of the City of Rochester, was charged with DWI, Aggravated Operation in the Second Degree, Reckless Driving, and other tickets by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Macedon Police Department charged Loquasto with Petit Larceny related to the incident at Tractor Supply.

It is alleged he took DeWalt power tools valued at $224. He faces charges of Petit Larceny

Records indicate Loquastro has been involved in six arrests in Wayne County, dating back as far as February of 2016, mostly related to larcenies.

Loquastro will appear in Macedon Court on January 28.