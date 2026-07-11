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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Breaking/Featured

Macedon man arrested for gun possession and 10,000 grams of cocaine

July 11, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

On Friday (7/3) State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Unit out of  Canadaigua reported the arrest on Friday (7/3) of Jeffery L. Robinson, age 54, of 2873 Macedon Center Road in the Town of Palmyra following a traffic stop and subsequent search warrant of his residence.

Robinson was charged with Criminal Possession of a  Weapon in the Second Degree-Loaded Firearms after several firearms were seized. He was additionally charged with Felony Criminal Possession of a controlled Substance in the First Degree after state police seized 10,000 grams of cocaine.

Robinson was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and remanded without bail and appeared in Town of Palmyra Court on  Wednesday (7/8) for a preliminary hearing and rescheduled to appear on July22.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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