Macedon man arrested for gun possession and 10,000 grams of cocaine

On Friday (7/3) State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Unit out of Canadaigua reported the arrest on Friday (7/3) of Jeffery L. Robinson, age 54, of 2873 Macedon Center Road in the Town of Palmyra following a traffic stop and subsequent search warrant of his residence.

Robinson was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree-Loaded Firearms after several firearms were seized. He was additionally charged with Felony Criminal Possession of a controlled Substance in the First Degree after state police seized 10,000 grams of cocaine.

Robinson was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and remanded without bail and appeared in Town of Palmyra Court on Wednesday (7/8) for a preliminary hearing and rescheduled to appear on July22.