Macedon man arrested for Promoting/ Possessing Child Pornography
Following an alert by NCMEC (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children), on April 10, State Police Investigators out of Lyons seized the computers and electronic devices of Joseph L. Kelley, age 56, of 1950 Route 31 (Woodland Commons) in the Town of Macedon.
After a search of the devices by the State Police Computer Forensic specialist, Kelley was arrested on Friday (5/29) at 10:30 a.m. for one count each of E-Felony Possession of Sexual Performance by a Child and D-Felony Promoting Sexual Performance by a Child.
Kelley was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Macedon Court on the charges on July 21st, or for a date pending court opening.
