May 2nd 2022, Monday
Macedon Police announce “Community Exchange Zone”

by WayneTimes.com
May 1, 2022

Making a public safety announcement, Macedon Police Chief Fabian Rivera announce that Macedon does have a “Community Exchange Zone Location” to facilitate Internet Purchases Exchanges.

The Community Exchange Zone is intended to enhance safety during the exchange of internet-based purchases from websites, smart phone applications or simply any other item advertised for sale from an individual.  

Located in a clearly marked area of the Macedon Police Department, Public Safety Building parking lot, at  1620 Wayneport Road, Macedon, the Community Exchange Zone provides residents a place for prospective buyers and sellers to meet and complete their transactions. The zone is well lit and under constant video surveillance. 

Always use caution when meeting someone for a sale via the internet and it’s a good idea to let a friend or family member know when doing so.

Recent Obituaries

Sziemeister, The Rev. Arthur C. 

LYONS: Rev. Arthur C. Sziemeister, 90, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at his home in Lyons. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on May 7, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church, 35 Broad Street, Lyons, NY.  Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 at the church, and burial will be […]

Read More
Bailey, Carolyn Kay

LYONS: Carolyn Kay Bailey, 59, died Friday, April 22, 2022 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 3335 Middle Sodus Rd., Lyons, NY. In memory of Kay, please wear blue. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made […]

Read More
