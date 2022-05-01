Macedon Police announce “Community Exchange Zone”

Making a public safety announcement, Macedon Police Chief Fabian Rivera announce that Macedon does have a “Community Exchange Zone Location” to facilitate Internet Purchases Exchanges.

The Community Exchange Zone is intended to enhance safety during the exchange of internet-based purchases from websites, smart phone applications or simply any other item advertised for sale from an individual.

Located in a clearly marked area of the Macedon Police Department, Public Safety Building parking lot, at 1620 Wayneport Road, Macedon, the Community Exchange Zone provides residents a place for prospective buyers and sellers to meet and complete their transactions. The zone is well lit and under constant video surveillance.

Always use caution when meeting someone for a sale via the internet and it’s a good idea to let a friend or family member know when doing so.