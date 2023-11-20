Powered by Dark Sky
November 20, 2023
Macedon Police Chief arrested for DWI

by WayneTimes.com
November 20, 2023

 On Monday (1120) at approximately 8:15 am in the Town of Macedon, Macedon Police Chief Fabian Rivera was involved in a property damage motor vehicle collision on Waterford Road while operating his patrol vehicle.

There were no injuries reported because of the collision, however, his patrol vehicle had to be towed from the scene due to front-end damage.

During the course of the investigation, it was suspected that Chief Rivera was intoxicated.

 Macedon Police charged Rivera with Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated DWI and operating a Motor vehicle with a BAC of .25%..

Rivera was issued tickets to return to both the Macedon Town Court and the Walworth Town Court at a later date. 

Upon finding out about the arrest of their police chief, the Macedon Town Board held meeting on Monday night to discuss the matter in a closed/personnel situation.

Local Weather

