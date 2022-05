Macedon Police Chief Fabian Rivera would like to invite the public to join him for “Coffee with the Chief” on June 9th, 20222, from 9-11 a.m. at Macedon Hills Family Restaurant, 1090 NY-31, Macedon, NY 14502.

This event is an excellent opportunity to meet your Town of Macedon Chief of Police and discuss any concerns or issues you may have over a cup of coffee.