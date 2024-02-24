Powered by Dark Sky
February 24th 2024, Saturday
×
Macedon receives $4.5 million from NY Forward program

by WayneTimes.com
February 24, 2024

On Tuesday, February 20, Governor Hochul announced that the Town of Macedon has been awarded $4.5 million in state funding from the NY Forward program to revitalize its downtown area and pursue new opportunities for growth.

Senator Pam Helming said, “I’m thrilled to see another 54th District community selected for this state investment. Supervisor Kim Leonard and her team have done amazing work to improve the Route 31 corridor, attract new businesses, expand access to healthcare, and position the town for additional growth. Macedon has all the ingredients for success – livability, proximity to Rochester and the Thruway, the Erie Canal driving tourism and recreation, investment by major employers like Baldwin Richardson Foods and ABX Packaging, and small businesses fueling the local economy. I am proud to support the town’s efforts and look forward to Macedon’s bright future.”

Macedon Town Supervisor Kim. Leonard said, “As Supervisor on behalf of the Town of Macedon, we are so honored and proud to be chosen for the $4.5M Award. The Town of Macedon has been through many challenges, but we have persevered and understand the importance of ‘Unity’ in the word Community.”

She added that the former village hall and fire station buildings would be two of the projects under consideration and the possibility of moving the town ambulance service to the area for more town-centralized response. Building facades and apartment buildings would also be addressed.

The Town of Macedon’s “Historic Hamlet Business District” encompasses the Town’s public parks and major employers, and utilizes the Erie Canal and adjoining Empire State Trail as an alternative transportation corridor. The Town’s application views the NY Forward award as an opportunity to further connect this area to new housing, businesses, restaurants, tourist attractions and community services.

Projects identified will support adaptive re-use and rehabilitation; promote infill development; expand housing and small business opportunities; improve public spaces; and enhance streetscapes to increase walkability and interconnectivity.

