Macedon Supervisor-Elect Paul Kenyon dies

It was learned on Thursday morning, that newly elected Supervisor for the Town of Macedon, Paul Kenyon had died, following a yearlong battle with cancer.

Kenyon, who has been on the Town Board in Macedon for 25 years, also served as Deputy Supervisor for the last 4 years under Supervisor Sandy Pagano, and for a number of years as Deputy Supervisor for his good friend former Supervisor Bill Hammond.

Pagano, announced her retirement last year from the position which she has held for 4 years. As her term ends December 31, 2019, Pagano is in the position of calling the Town Board together before the end of the year, to fill the vacancy before January 1, 2020. An appointment would last until the General Election in November. At that time, a vote will be held for the three-year vacancy.

Kenyon, often a strong spokesperson for the Macedon Town Board, also served the community through his board position on the Palmyra-Macedon School board.

According to the Pal-Mac School district, Paul served on the Board of Education from 1990-1999 and served as Pal-Mac’s Director of Human Resources from 1999-2013

Pal-Mac BOE President Sharon Lang had this to say about Kenyon: “On behalf of the Pal-Mac Board of Education, members past and present, I offer my condolences to Paul’s family. His many years of service to the Board, our district, and entire community demonstrate his love for Pal-Mac; for this we are all truly thankful.”

School District Superintendent Robert Ike added: “I am sad for the loss of my friend and colleague. Paul was a true gentleman. His devotion to his family, faith, and community was an attribute I always admired. I am thankful for having known Paul, for working alongside him in his role as Director of Human Resources, and for his continued friendship. The hearts of the Pal-Mac community are extended to Paul’s entire family at this difficult time.”

Besides the void to be filled at the Town level, the County Board of Supervisors will also take a hit.

“We need representation from all our towns on the County level. This is an issue which will be left to the Town of Macedon to pursue, and we will give our best efforts to welcoming an appointee. For continuity, if the seat were filled for the time being by the current Supervisor, that would make the transition smooth and seamless, but this is not our decision to make. We have enjoyed working with Supervisor Pagano, and were anxious to meet and welcome Mr. Kenyon. Our thoughts are with his family at this time,” said Sodus Supervisor/Chairman of Board of Supervisors Steve LeRoy.

The State Board of Elections has indicated to the Wayne County BOE that the vacancy left by the death of Mr. Kenyon shall be filled as with any vacancy in the Town. A board appointment shall be made and the Clerk will need to certify the contest to fill the remaining term at the 2020 general election.

Wayne County Republican Chair MaryAnne Nicosia-McCarthy noted, with sadness, “On behalf of the Wayne County Republican Committee, I wish to express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the Kenyon family during this time of grief and pray that Paul’s soul is a peace.”

On hearing the news of Kenyon’s death, Supervisor Pagano stated: “Our hearts are with Mr. Kenyon’s family. He was a passionate servant to the town for over 25 years. He was dedicated and cared so much for the community, as a longtime resident and board member.”

“The Macedon Town leadership will discuss further steps concerning the vacancy during their special meeting on Monday, December 23rd, 2019. Right now we are focused with our hearts and prayers for the family. Your town will continue to operate,” Pagano assured Macedon residents.

According to State Board of Election law, Pagano would remain seated as a Town Supervisor and member of the County Board of Supervisors until someone is appointed to serve until November. She would retain voting rights on both boards