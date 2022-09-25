Macedon Town Court Opens in Stand-Alone Building

The Town of Macedon announced the opening of the very first, stand-alone Covid-compliant Town Court Building, located at 1890 Route 31, Macedon, New York. Due to the “State of Emergency Declaration” during the Covid pandemic the Town of Macedon continued to provide residents and businesses with Public Safety, Highway, and Town Complex services with their buildings closed to the public; however the NYS Court system was completely shut down and unable to maintain services during that time.

When given guidance and approval that the Macedon Town Court could resume conducting regular business in August 2020, the Town went into an instant search for options to safely reopen the Town Court. The Town Complex was simply unable to open and provide a safe and secure environment by that August Court Opening date. Discussions began with Chris Hill, of West Wayne Plaza, to lease the stand-alone building, formerly Chase Bank, on the west end of the parking lot. The location was perfect and the Town and West Wayne agreed to a lease agreement with the possibility of “lease to own” in the future, not having any idea where or how long this pandemic would last. The Town Departments and outside contractors worked swiftly and efficiently together during the “State of Emergency” and completed an impossible task within six weeks from start to finish to allow the Town Court offices to resume providing court services on the very first day the NYS Judicial System allowed Courts to reopen after being completely shut down in excess of five months.

Two plus years later, the Town of Macedon owns a completely renovated Town Court Building, dedicated to providing Town Court services in a secure, safe environment to employees and patrons. A Thermo-Temperature Camera device 8’ away from entry was installed to allow Court Security officers to determine whether you are allowed to enter the building, without having to have any contact with the person as they enter. There is also an Inside/Outside drive through tray that allows “Contactless” court transactions to ensure the security and safety of both employees and patrons.