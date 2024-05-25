Powered by Dark Sky
May 26th 2024, Sunday
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Macedon welcomes first legal Cannabis dispensary in Wayne County

by WayneTimes.com
May 25, 2024

The first legal recreational cannabis dispensary in Wayne County held a grand opening and ribbon cutting in the Town of Macedon last weekend.

With a live band, food trucks and and tattoo tent in the parking lot to announce the opening, “NativeHaze Cannabis Co. opened its doors to an excited and curious crowd. 

It has been a long wait and a great deal of red tape and paperwork for owners Andrea and Scott General of Webster to bring their dream to Wayne County.

“We are looking forward to running a thriving local business as part of the legalized recreational cannabis industry,” announced the owners.

The bright and well-displayed cases of paraphernalia and lighted menu boards greeted the opening crowd crush. The first 100 customers in the door received free “NativeHaze” t-shirts.

Andrea and Scott announced that their inventory includes about 500 items not only cannibis products (flowers/buds, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates), but also edibles, such as gummies, and weed beverages).There are displays of smoking vessels, and Native American art items. Items are also available online at www.nativehaze.com.

The Generals report that they completed their application in November of 2022, and received their license in June of 2023.  The next step was to find a site for their shop that was a  town-approved and zoned cannabis dispensary area, and with the square footage they needed. The plaza at Canandaigua Road and Route 31 fit the bill. 1503 Canandaigua Road.

The store is named with an Native American theme, as Scott is of Mohawk descent. Andrea is a former CT Supervisor in Radiology at Unity Hospital (for 19 years). 

“Andrea was amazing with the paperwork,” said Scott. She had 99% of the application requirements done quickly.” The 1% hold up was searching for vendors and products, and the correct and legal site for the shop.”

Hours for the new store will be Monday-Thursday 10-9, Friday and Saturday 10-10 and Sunday 10-6.

All adults entering the store are carded for age (21 and older).

