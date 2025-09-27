Macedon woman dies in tragic car in pond accident

She was headed to work around 4 a.m. from her residence at the Evergreen Apartments in Macedon to her shift at the Lowes Home Improvement store on Route 31 in Macedon. Headed southbound on Hance Road, in her small 4-door sedan, the unlit roadway was dense in a heavy fog.

Where Hance Road ends, coming out on Route 31F, there is an acre retention pond, part of the Alpco Recyling property.

There were no brake marks as Robin Sardone, age 57, drove straight into the pond. The vehicle undoubtedly initially floated as Robin began to realize her predicament. She located her cell phone and called 911, asking for help. She indicated in the frantic call that she had undone her seat belt, but the 911 call cut off.

Emergency personnel from the Macedon Center, South Macedon Fire Department, Macedon Police, Palmyra Village Police, along with Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene within minutes.

Firefighters, in water surface gear, prodded through the first few feet of the pond in attempts to locate the now submerged vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office deployed their water ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) outfitted with sonar, but to no avail, due to the thick weeds that permeated the water from top to bottom, the device became clogged with weeds.

The vehicle had entered the water at an unexpected trajectory and was submersed in an area of the pond estimated to be 10-12 feet deep.

Due to the pond’s location next to the recycling center, and the added obstacles of darkness and weeds, Sheriff Rob Milby was hesitant about his Wayne County Sheriff’s Dive Team entering. They too had fought their way through the dense growth, dark and murky waters.

On shore, emergency crews could do little but wait for more daylight and a cleaner view of the situation. In all, it took three and a half hours before the scuba team could secure hooks to the vehicle. As the vehicle was slowly lifted out, the body was still in place in the driver’s seat. Sadone was pronounced deceased at the scene. Sheriff Milby said he believed the vehicle air bags did not deploy. Sardone’s body was taken to the Monroe County Coroner’s Office for a autopsy.

Robin’s church family at St. John’s Episcopal in Honeoye Falls asked for "Prayers for the repose of the soul of Robin Sardone, who died this week in a car accident. Please hold up her daughter Emile and her family and friends at this time. A Memorial Service will be planned soon. - Rev. Jim Trimble"