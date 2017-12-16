Major credit card skimmer ring falling apart after two arrested

They have hit gas convenience stores throughout Monroe, Ontario and now Wayne County over the past several months.

The manager at the Crosby’s gas/convenience store at 510 East Main Street Main Street in Palmyra found thieves had installed a skimmer device on one of their pumps last month. It is believed the skimmer thieves have a type of master key allowing them access to the gas pumps and ‘captured’ numbers from the mid-to-the-end of November.

The devices, usually hidden inside the gas pumps, read credit card numbers, then send the data, through blue-tooth connections into cell phones and computers used by thieves. The numbers are then transferred through a machine into actual credit cards the thieves have on hand. State Police Investigators out of Lyons stated that at least 20 people who ran their credit cards through the gas pump at the store in Palmyra became victims. One Palmyra woman said her card was used in places she has never been in New York and as far away as the Southwest states.

According to sources, the machine used to transfer numbers of credit cards can easily be purchased over the internet for as little as $150-$250. The gas pump seals that hide the pump intrusion can be bought for about $30 per book.

Overnight Tuesday (12/12), into Wednesday, the Ontario County Sheriff’s received a complaint regarding a suspicious vehicle at the Kwik-Fil located on Route 332 north of the City of Canandaigua. The caller indicated that 2 males had just damaged a gas pump and left the location traveling towards the City of Canandaigua.

A short time later a vehicle matching the description provided by the caller was stopped on Main Street in the City. Investigation determined that the two listed individuals were connected to the credit card skimming device that was located on the gas pumps at this Kwik Fill the day before. The two men, Carlos Cabrera Quintero and Raciel Diaz-Diaz were charged with Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument with the Intent to Use. They were both arraigned in Canandaigua Town Court and remanded to the Ontario County Jail on $30,000 cash/$60,000 bond for both.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is currently working with other police agencies in Wayne and Monroe Counties as it appears these individuals are connected to several skimming devices recently discovered on gas pumps in Ontario,Wayne and Monroe Counties.

Macedon Police immediately filed warrants for arrests after the two were seen on surveillance video using the stolen credit card numbers at the Walmart in Macedon. Police Investigators said there are two primary groups working the area, skimming card numbers at gas stations. One group, believed to consist of six members, including Quintero and Diaz, steal the numbers and load them onto cards and purchase merchandise themselves. The other group steals the numbers and sells them to others to use. Police stated they know the identity of at least one on the other members of the group Quintero and Diaz were in.