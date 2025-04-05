Man arrested for prior sex charge now faces 19 counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child

The New York State Police announce the arrest of Gregory D. Flynn, age 38, of Juniper Hill Road in the Town of Sterling, NY, following a comprehensive child exploitation investigation conducted by State Police Auburn Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop E Computer Crimes Unit, and Troop E Forensic Investigation Unit.

On March 20, 2024, the New York State Police in Auburn received a Cyber Tipline from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reporting the possession of child abuse material.

On May 29, 2024, a search warrant was executed on Juniper Hill Road in the town of Sterling as a part of an ongoing child exploitation investigation; numerous devices were seized for forensic examination by the Troop E Computer Crimes Unit (CCU).

Following analysis, investigators determined that Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) was present on multiple seized devices. Throughout the course of the investigation, the New York State Police in Auburn received additional Cyber tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reporting the possession of child abuse material since the search warrant was executed in May 2024.

The case was subsequently presented to a Cayuga County Grand Jury on February 5, 2025, which resulted in Flynn’s indictment for 19 counts Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D Felony) and four counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child (E Felony)

On March 28, 2025, Flynn was arrested and transported to State Police in Auburn for processing. He was taken to Cayuga County Jail and is being held on no bail Cayuga County Court on April 1st.

Records show that Flynn had a prior arrest by State Police Investigators out of Wolcott after they received a report/complaint in July of 2023, concerning Flynn, contacting a 16 year-old Town of Wolcott girl through social media post sites Facebook and Snap Chat.

The initial contact led to Flynn sending the girl two separate videos of him in the nude and exposing his penis.

Flynn was arrested on a warrant. On Monday (3/5/23) Flynn was taken into custody and charged with Felony Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Flynn pled guilty on April 18, 2024 to two reduced counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the Wolcott case.

According to Wayne County District Attorney Christine Callanan, "This case was reduced to a misdemeanor because the felony charge of Disseminating Indecent Materials to a Minor in the Second Degree has been declared unconstitutional by American Libraries Association v. Pataki, 969 F. Supp. 160 (S.D.N.Y. 1997). Because of the Court’s decision, District Attorneys are not allowed to prosecute cases under Penal Law 236.21. So unfortunately, although the conduct is disgusting, we could not proceed with prosecution on the felony. He pleaded guilty to the only criminal charge remaining of Endangering the Welfare of a Child." Although the Supreme Court case is applicable, it is more accurate to reference this decision because it directly references the statute, the decision that it’s unconstitutional and that prosecution is not allowed in New York.