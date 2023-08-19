Powered by Dark Sky
August 19th 2023, Saturday
Man arrested for thefts from Walmart totalling $2524

by WayneTimes.com
August 19, 2023

The Macedon Police Department reports the arrest of John R. Sutton, age 45, of  Lakeview Park Rochester.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Mr. Sutton entered the Macedon Walmart and stole miscellaneous merchandise at a total value of $1,956.

 Mr. Sutton was located by police and taken into custody during a traffic stop following a second larceny at Walmart on August 16th.

In the second theft, he reportedly stole two vacuum cleaners valued at $568. The total of the two day combined thefts was $2524.

Sutton was charged with Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, transported to the Wayne County Jail, and held on no bail due to his previous felony convictions. He will appear initially in Macedon Court on September 26.

