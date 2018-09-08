Man assaulted with golf club/robbed at Camp Beechwood in Sodus

The Wayne County Office of Sheriff reports the arrest on Friday (9/7) at 12:15 a.m. of a Town of Sodus man following investigation into an incident that occurred at Camp Beechwood on Lake Road in the Town of Sodus on Thursday, June 6.

Robert W. Manning, age 53, of 1-3 West Main Street in the Village of Sodus, was arrested following a traffic stop on Ridge Road in Sodus for traffic violations. During a search, Deputies found a stun gun in the center console of Manning’s vehicle. Manning was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree, Failure to Keep Right, Uninsured and Uninspected Motor Vehicle.

Police had been searching for Manning after the Camp Beechwood incident. He was charged with Robbery in the first degree, a Class B Felony, and Assault in the Second Degree, a class D Felony.

It is alleged that Manning, while at Camp Beechwood, assaulted a 55 year old man with a golf club, and then stole approximately $120 cash from the man’s pocket. The victim suffered contusions to his left thigh and left rib area as a result of the assault.

Manning was arraigned on the charges in the Town of Huron Court before Justice Urban, and was remanded to the custody of the Wayne County Jail on No Bail, due to having multiple felony convictions. He will reappear in the Town of Sodus Court at a later date and time to answer the charges.

In an unrelated incident on Friday (8/31) at Camp Beechwood, State Police arrested Richard A. Raycroft. It is alleged that Raycroft, age 58, of Church Street in Newark was in an intoxicated state when he approached a lady walking her dog. Raycroft wanted to pet the dog and the lady advised him not to do so. At this point Raycroft threatened to punch the lady and began yelling derogatory statements at her. The yelling and screaming continued. (See story on Page C1)

When troopers arrived Raycroft was arrested for Harassment in the Second Degree, arraigned and remanded to jail on $100 cash bail to reappear in Sodus Court on 9/12 .

Sodus Town Supervisor, Steve LeRoy said the Town has hired a park caretaker this past week. “He is a no nonsense guy who will be patrolling on a regular basis,” assured Leroy. The Town Supervisor said he is also meeting with the State this coming week to spend a $73,000 grant to assure water, electricity, proper lighting and surveillance cameras.