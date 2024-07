The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Wednesday (7/24) at 4:58 p.m. of Marquest Horton, age 21, of Maple Street in the Town of Lyons, following an investigation into a disturbance in the Town of Lyons.

Horton was charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Petit Larceny.

The charges stem from an incident in which it is alleged that Horton approached an individual greater than 65 years of age and punched and pushed him to the ground causing physical injury to the victim.

It is alleged that Horton then took a case of beer which the individual was carrying.

Horton was taken to the Wayne County Jail to for CAP Court arraignment and will appear in Lyons Town Court on the charges.

Deputies were assisted with the investigation by the New York State Police.