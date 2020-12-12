Powered by Dark Sky
December 12th 2020, Saturday
Man charged with DWI after driving to State Police Barracks

by WayneTimes.com
December 12, 2020

On Sunday (12/6) at 6:45 p.m. State Troopers out of Lyons reported the arrest of Marty Pitre, age 62, of 6007 Slocum Road in the Town of Ontario.

Pitre drove to the State Police station on Lorraine Drive in Walworth to report what he believed was a crime. It is alleged Pitre hit  his live-in girlfriend, Leslie Ann Dudek, age 60. Dudek claims Pitre hit her while she was a passenger in Pitre’s truck. 

While speaking to a trooper, it became obvious Pitre was intoxicated. He told the trooper he had a “few beers”, perhaps four or five. He was subsequently arrested for DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .10%. Pitre, originally taken to centralized arraignment, will appear on the DWI charges in Walworth Court.

Pitre and Dudek  were each charged with Harassment in the Second Degree for the alleged hitting incidents, while driving on in the Route 31 in Macedon. Pitre was also charged with Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree since there was a “Refrain From” Court Order of Protection in place from an earlier incident. 

Pitre, in turn, demanded an Order of Protection against Dudek for allegedly striking him while the driving argument ensued. Both Pitre and Dudek were released from centralized arraignment to appear in Macedon Court. 

