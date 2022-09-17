Powered by Dark Sky
September 17, 2022
×
Man charged with Felony Sex Abuse in Sodus Case

by WayneTimes.com
September 17, 2022

It took almost a year to put the case together and make an arrest. State Police Investigators out of Williamson reported the arrest on Monday (9/12)  at 2:32 p.m. of Michael J. Rivera-Perez, age 37, now residing in the City of Rochester.

The case came to light on September 24, 2021, when Rivera-Perez, who shared a residence with a woman in a Ridge Road trailer park reported it. It is alleged he sexually abused the woman’s five year-old daughter.

Rivera-Perez was charged with Felony Sex Abuse in the First Degree, Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was additionally charged with two counts of Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, for possessing an assault type weapon and the accompanying ammunition clip. State Police had seized the assault rifle and ammunition clip upon starting the investigation.

Rivera-Perez was taken to Wayne County CAP Court. The District Attorney’s office recommended $2500 cash/$5000 bond/$25,000 partially secured bond. The judge opted to released Rivera-Perez on $500 cash bail. 

Rivera-Perez appeared initially Sodus Town Court on Wednesday (9/14).  The case was adjourned to give Rivera-Perez time to seek counsel.

He is scheduled to appear back in Sodus Court on October 12th, when the case is expected to be referred to Wayne County grand jury for indictment.

