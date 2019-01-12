Man jailed after breaking in through “doggie door”

Sleeping resident severally beaten, suffering from skull fracture, brain bleed, multiple lacerations

On Wednesday (1/9), at approximately 11:49 A.M., the Macedon Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an “assault in progress” call for service on Main Street in Macedon. Upon arrival, officers found a 21 year old male victim with significant injuries to his head.

The male reported that he woke up to find an acquaintance standing in his bedroom. A fight ensued and the victim was struck in the head with a decorative, wooden plant stand. The suspect then got on top of the victim and punched him repeatedly in the face until the victim fell unconscious. It is believed the suspect entered and exited the residence using the doggy door.

At approximately 2:34 P.M., a Deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office recognized the suspect on an unrelated call for service. Cooper J. Herrmann, age 18, of 5143 Macedon Center Road in Macedon, was arrested without incident. He was charged with two counts of Burglary in the First Degree, a Class B Felony, and one count of Assault in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony.

Hermann was arraigned in Macedon Town Court and remanded to the Wayne County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash/$20,000 bond. He is due back in court next week. The victim was in stable condition at a Monroe County Hospital suffering from a frontal skull fracture, brain bleed, and multiple lacerations.