Breaking/Featured
Man jailed after breaking in through “doggie door”
Sleeping resident severally beaten, suffering from skull fracture, brain bleed, multiple lacerations
On Wednesday (1/9), at approximately 11:49 A.M., the Macedon Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an “assault in progress” call for service on Main Street in Macedon. Upon arrival, officers found a 21 year old male victim with significant injuries to his head.
The male reported that he woke up to find an acquaintance standing in his bedroom. A fight ensued and the victim was struck in the head with a decorative, wooden plant stand. The suspect then got on top of the victim and punched him repeatedly in the face until the victim fell unconscious. It is believed the suspect entered and exited the residence using the doggy door.
At approximately 2:34 P.M., a Deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office recognized the suspect on an unrelated call for service. Cooper J. Herrmann, age 18, of 5143 Macedon Center Road in Macedon, was arrested without incident. He was charged with two counts of Burglary in the First Degree, a Class B Felony, and one count of Assault in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony.
Hermann was arraigned in Macedon Town Court and remanded to the Wayne County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash/$20,000 bond. He is due back in court next week. The victim was in stable condition at a Monroe County Hospital suffering from a frontal skull fracture, brain bleed, and multiple lacerations.
Latest News
Wayne County Humane Society to Host Annual Sweetheart’s Auction
Come out for the 16th Annual Humane Society of Wayne County’s Sweetheart’s Auction, Sunday, January 27, 2019 at the Palmyra...
Newark High School will present “Music Man”
Rehearsals for the March 1st-March 3rd Spring musical production “The Music Man” began January 7th at Newark High School. The...
2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration to be held January 21
Sodus High School principal, Arkee Allen will deliver the keynote at Wayne County’s 32nd consecutive observance of Dr. Martin Luther...
Recent Obituaries
Raymer, William J.
LYONS: Age 84, of Lyons Marengo Rd., passed away at home with his family by his side on Saturday, January...
Peay, Deborah
NEWARK: Born May 16th 1968, passed away January 6th 2019. She is survived by two daughters Destiny Peay and Jessica...
Driscoll, Margaret “Maggie”
PALMYRA: Age 96, dies January 6, 2019. Maggie was born November 24, 1922 daughter of Timothy and Caroline Dunlap Driscoll....