Manager at Arc home in Newark arrested for thefts from residents

Newark Village Police reported the arrest on Wednesday (10/31) of Scott D. Sheradin, age 46, residing at 486 Cross Road in Geneva.

Following an investigation and audit of accounts at The Arc Wayne residential home on High Street in the Village, discrepancies in residents accounts were discovered. Sheradin, who formerly resided in Newark, was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and two counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.

It is alleged that while employed by The Arc Wayne as a resident manager, between April 2016 to July 2018, Sheradin made out 23 checks to cash and 14 withdrawals from the savings accounts of three victims residing at the home.

It was estimated initially the loss was about $7000, but the audit so far has discovered $18,000 in missing monies.

Sheradin was arraigned in Newark Village Court and released on his own recognizance to reappear in Court on November 21.

The Arc Wayne when contacted said they had no comment due to the ongoing investigation.