MANDATORY WATER CONSERVATION NOTICE

January 30, 2019

Due to a water emergency, the Village of Newark, in conjunction with the State Health Department, is requiring water conservation measures for all water customers. All non-essential water use is prohibited. This mandatory water conservation is the result of a transmission water line repair. The repair will begin Tuesday, February 5th at 5:00 a.m. Work should be completed Wednesday, February 6th at 5:00 a.m. Mandatory water conservation is in effect from now until Wednesday, February 6th at 5:00 a.m. For more information on how to conserve water, contact the Village of Newark at 315-331-4770 or the NYS Department of Health at 315-789-3030.

Thank you for your cooperation,

Village of Newark Water Department