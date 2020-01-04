Manktelow to seek Second Term in Assembly

It seemed like yesterday when newly elected Assemblyman Brian Manktelow was being sworn in.

Manktelow who has just completed his first year representing the people of the 130th District, announced he will seek a second term in November 2020. The district includes all of Wayne County, the northern part of Cayuga County and the towns of Hannibal, Minetto and Oswego in Oswego County.

“It has been my sincere pleasure to represent my constituents in Albany and help with issues closer to home,” said Manktelow, a Republican was also endorsed by the Conservative, Independence and Reform parties in his successful bid to succeed retiring Assemblyman Robert Oaks in 2018.

“I have enjoyed getting around the district to meet so many of the people who live and work here. It is truly a privilege to hold this office and learn about what is important in the 130th District and take those concerns to Albany.”