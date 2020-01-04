Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 21st 2020, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Manktelow to seek Second Term in Assembly

by WayneTimes.com
January 4, 2020

It seemed like yesterday when newly elected Assemblyman Brian Manktelow was being sworn in.

Manktelow who has just completed his first year representing the people of the 130th District, announced he will seek a second term in November 2020. The district includes all of Wayne County, the northern part of Cayuga County and the towns of Hannibal, Minetto and Oswego in Oswego County.

“It has been my sincere pleasure to represent my constituents in Albany and help with issues closer to home,” said Manktelow, a Republican was also endorsed by the Conservative, Independence and Reform parties in his successful bid to succeed retiring Assemblyman Robert Oaks in  2018.

“I have enjoyed getting around the district to meet so many of the people who live and work here. It is truly a privilege to hold this office and learn about what is important in the 130th District and take those concerns to Albany.”

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Enfonde, Shirley A. (McQuoid)

Geneseo/Rochester: September 22, 1934-October 16, 2020 at age 86.  Calling hours Thursday 4-7 PM at Falvo Funeral Home, 1295 Fairport Nine Mile Pt. Rd. (Rte. 250) Webster. On Friday, family and friends are asked to go to St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish at Corpus Christi Church 11 AM (864 Main St. Rochester, NY 14605) for […]

Read More
Jelomono, Patricia A.

LYONS: Patricia A. Jelomono, age 82, passed away on Sunday Oct. 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. Friends may attend a graveside memorial service, Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 at 11 AM at South Lyons Cemetery, Rt 14 S. Memorials to Clifton Springs Hospital, or Lifetime Care Hospice. Pat was born in Adams, NY. May 10, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square