March 18th 2023, Saturday
Marion Court Clerk charged with Grand Larceny

by WayneTimes.com
March 18, 2023

State Police Investigators out of Williamson began an investigation in January, after a State Audit found serious discrepancies in Marion Court accounts.

On Wednesday (3/15) former Marion Court Clerk Eileen Steurrys, age 67, of Main Street in Marion was arrested for Felony Grand Larceny in the Second Degree; felony Tampering Public Records in the First Degree; Felony Corrupting the Government in the Second Degree and Misdemeanor Official Misconduct. 

The State Audit found missing monies as far back as January 2016, totalling well over $50,000.

According to State Police Investigators, Steurrys retired as soon as the investigation began. She reportedly took monies paid in Marion Court fines in small amounts over several years.

Steurrys was taken to Cap Court and released. The case will be presented to a Wayne County Grand Jury.

