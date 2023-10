State Police Investigators out of Canandaigua reported the arrest on Tuesday (1/10) of Robert R. Coyle, age 60, of Marion, representing himself as Eastside Fence Company.

It is alleged that in June 5th of 2020, Coyle gave a fence installation estimate of $7120 to a resident on Pine Hill Lane in the Town of Farmington. After receiving a deposit in that amount on June 8, 2020, the work was never started and the property owner spoke to Coyle numerous times. Eventually Coyle stopped responding.

Following their investigation, Coyle was arrested and charged with Felony Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

He was taken to the Ontario County Jail for CAP Court and released to initially appear in Farmington Town Court.