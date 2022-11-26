Powered by Dark Sky
November 26th 2022, Saturday
×
Marion woman charged with Grand Larceny in theft of from parent’s business

by WayneTimes.com
November 26, 2022

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Wednesday (11/23) at 4:55 a.m. of a Town of Marion woman following a larceny investigation in the Town of Williamson.

Deborah L. Finewood, age 53, of North Main Street in Marion was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

It is alleged that from September 2017 – September 2022, Finewood stole undiscolosed thousands of dollars from her parent’s business, Trihex, located on Pound Rod in the Town of Williamson, where she was employed. 

Finewood was transported to the Wayne County Jail  for Centralized Arraignment  and released. She is scheduled to appear in the Town of Williamson court at a later date and time. 

