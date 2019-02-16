Marion’s Main Street Undergoing Major Facelift

What’s happening in Marion? The public who drive through, and the residents who live nearby are all asking… “What’s up” with all the scaffolding and plastic wrap on the west wide of South Main Street.

Speaking with the owner of 6 properties, starting with Toppings Pizza on the South end, to the Sullivan Insurance Agency, here’s what’s up.

Tom Salviski of Rock Realty Services LLC, a real estate developer from Penfield, answered the questions with a question: “Have you driven through the sleepy Town of Marion lately? If so, it probably was not very memorable. Semi-vacant and decaying old buildings, sun-bleached “for lease” signs, maybe some tumbleweed rolling past, if its a windy day. Alas, that is going to change starting right now.”

Tom, a former shop teacher in West Irondequoit began delving into purchasing properties and developing them about 15 years ago. He owns a commercial building in Newark (the former Newark Floral Greenhouse) and while driving back and forth through Marion, he often noticed the condition of the old downtown business district.

When an auction sign went up a couple of years ago, Tom got the itch to bid, and was top bidder for two properties, the current Pizzeria building, and the Sullivan Insurance building. From that point, he began focusing on the other buildings, and bought the 4 buildings in between his original “bookends”.

“Over the past 3 years, we have assembled and purchased six adjacent buildings on South Main Street, effectively controlling much of downtown Marion. Working with the Town of Marion and the State of NY, we applied for a Restore NY grant, and were awarded a significant purse (approximately $280,000), in which to completely restore the main street storefronts and building facades. After two years of arduous work, we reviewed bids and selected Highland Contractors, out of Rochester, to GC and fulfill the project. As of last week, work has finally begun on Main Street. These guys are making incredible progress.“

The scope of the Restore NY grant project is to restore five building facades on Main Street Marion to highlight the historical character of the Town’s business district. From the sidewalk, up to the roofline, everything in between will be restored to look period correct, while using top quality, modern materials. Everything has to be approved by the Historic Preservation Office. These buildings date to the mid 1800’s, and include 16,294 square-feet of commercial and residential space.

Tom alluded to his propensity to find “ugly ducklings” and turn them into “swans.”

“I can say that this will likely be the largest transformation of a little town in Wayne County to ever occur. Between now and mid summer, expect dramatic changes to the entire Main Street in Marion. We have already attracted several new local businesses, and we will have at least two more commercial stores that will be ready for new tenants by early to mid Summer. Marion will be open for business once again.”

Tom is responsible for a minimum contribution of 10% of the project restoration costs himself, with the balance coming from the grant. Separately, he is remodeling and restoring the apartments and commercial space interiors. He even boasted that he found an original tin ceiling in one of the apartments, under the drop ceiling, that will be restored.

Currently the subject buildings house: Toppings Pizza, Lollipops and Polka Dots (a children’s clothing consignment store), Morgan Silco Photography, and Sullivan Insurance Company – all open for business. The old Pharmacy, and Jakes Bar and Grill buildings remain vacant until the restoration is completed.

There are also 9 apartments above the commercial spaces. Tom indicated that 6 are currently rented and 3 were vacated in preparation for the renovation, as the entire fronts of these buildings must be removed.

When Tom sees someone in town walking by and they stop to ask what is going on…I tell them I am renovating the properties and ask them what they would like to see done with the spaces. They often mention a place for music, or wine and food. We lost our bank in town recently, so a new bank would really be a good fit here in Marion.

The remaining space that is not currently rented/leased is the former Marion Pharmacy which encompasses 4500 square feet, and can be separated into smaller spaces if needed.

“I can’t wait to show off the finished product, and to encourage more commercial growth in Marion,” said Tom.