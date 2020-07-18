Masks required? What are the rules in Wayne County? How are they being enforced?

No question that mask-wearing has become a political football during the COVID-120 pandemic. It seems rules and regions are changing policies on the go, almost daily.

Walmart announced on Wednesday that all shoppers must mask up for safety reasons in all its locations throughout the country.

U.S. pandemic expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responded to several recent attacks on his credibility from White House aides, suggesting that everyone focus on the health crisis, which has killed more than 134,000 Americans and shows no sign of slowing.

The state of Alabama mandated face coverings for anyone leaving the house. Meanwhile, Republican Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp, has filed a lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council challenging the city’s decision to mandate masks and revert to phase one reopening guidelines.

According to Wayne County Public Health Director, Diane Devlin, her agency is receiving hundreds of complaints, either from the State Attorney General’s Office, or locally, about businesses not enforcing the entry with face mask requirements.

NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that in order to maintain social distancing, bars and restaurants in New York cannot sell alcohol to people who also do not order food. He stated it was to prevent groups from gathering at bars. New York has also banned walk-up bar service, meaning alcohol can only be served to those seated at tables, six feet apart, or in take-out orders.

Seneca County has announced strict new emergency rules.

The county says directed and random enforcement operations will be conducted at businesses throughout the county starting this week. Health department director Vickie Swinehart says a recent spike in COVID cases in people ages 40 and younger, plus new language from the state health commissioner, has forced them to take these new measures.

All retail businesses and building owners in the county will be required to deny entry to individuals refusing to comply with social distancing and masking measures, in addition to removing those who do not follow guidelines. Any person found to be in violation of masking or distancing guidelines could face a penalty of up to $1,000, and businesses could face up to $2,000 per day.

Wayne County currently has no plans for fines, but warnings have and will be issued to businesses.