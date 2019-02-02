Measles, mumps, vaccinations, oh my!

In the decades before 1963, measles was a fact of life. Nearly every child endured the neighborhood outbreaks by the time they were 15 years old. Mothers often exposed their children in hopes of getting through and over it in their families.

It was estimated that three to four million people annually were infected, with 400 to 500 deaths reported, 48,000 hospitalized and a 1000 suffering from encephalitis (swelling of the brain) brought on from measles.

A vaccine was developed and improved over the years, that when combined with mumps and rubella formed the MMR vaccine used today.

With widespread vaccination throughout the U.S., the once common diseases all but disappeared. In 1978, CDC set a goal to eliminate measles from the United States by 1982. Although this goal was not met, widespread use of measles vaccine drastically reduced the disease rates. Measles was declared eliminated (absence of continuous disease transmission for greater than 12 months) from the United States in 2000.

The next goal was to eradicate the diseases worldwide. All member states in the six World Health Organization regions have committed to eliminating measles by the year 2020. Once every country eliminates a disease, health officials consider the disease “eradicated” from the world.

This became a daunting challenge in third world countries where superstition and mistrust prevailed. Mix this with international travel, medical restrictions and religious beliefs and pockets of measles popped up every so often.

According to a CBS News report: “A growing measles outbreak in the Pacific Northwest has sickened dozens and is spreading fears among many parents. The outbreak has infected at least 36 people in Oregon and Washington since the first of the year, and the governor of Washington has declared a state of emergency. Two cases have also been reported in Hawaii, in children who traveled there from Washington state.

New York state is also facing its worst outbreak in decades, with more than 200 cases of measles. In one ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn, where many parents shun vaccines, 62 children have contracted the disease.”

Several years ago a anti-vaccination movement, was sparked by a mistaken belief when a United Kingdom doctor published a study, that has now been discredited, claiming the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine was linked to autism.

Even though his data was fraudulent and he eventually lost his license and the study retracted, the anti-movement and fear as a result of the false study grew.

It found a larger voice when several Hollywood celebrities had children with autism and blamed the MMR vaccine for their problems. Fear among a small, but vocal group provided enough incentive to create an anti-vaccination movement.

Recent news outbreaks of measles are a direct result of this anti-vaccine movement, with over 187 cases in New York State and four cases in Monroe County. The Monroe County Department of Public Health says all four cases have occurred in unvaccinated individuals.

New York State Public Health Law requires for the immunization of children prior to entering or being admitted to school.

There are exceptions. A child may be excluded from the immunization requirements based on a physician-determined health reason or condition, such as imuno-compromised situations, such as cancer treatments, etc.

A child may also be excluded from the immunization requirements because the parent or person in parental relation to the child holds a genuine and sincere religious belief which is contrary to the practice of immunization.

“In my experience, it is rare for a student to be designated as medically exempt from all immunizations. Usually medical exemptions are for specific vaccines due to contraindication and precautions,” said Palmyra-Macedon Superintendent Dr. Robert Ike.

CONTINUED ON A7