September 26th 2020, Saturday
Medical Equipment loans for Wayne County residents at Lyons Library

by WayneTimes.com
September 26, 2020

Once again, the Lyons Public Library is loaning medical equipment. The Lyons Community Cares Closet is at locate at the Library, 122 Broad Street, in Lyons. The equipment is for use by Wayne County residents and is provided free of charge. Equipment can only be borrowed for 3 months. It is not meant to be permanent.

A variety of medical equipment is available for loan: bath/shower seats (regular and transfer), canes, crutches, commodes, knee walkers, walkers, wheelchairs but we do not carry hospital beds, lifts, electric wheelchairs, ramps, etc.

We recommend that you call 24 hours in advance if possible at (315) 946-9262. Library staff and/or a volunteer will bring the equipment to the circulation desk. Items will only be distributed during regular library hours.

They are also accepting returns of medical equipment that was borrowed before Covid-19 shut them down. Please bring the returned equipment to the lobby between the glass doors, then come to the desk and let them know who it was for so they can clear the form.

The library is not accepting donations of medical equipment since they have no storage in their basement at this time. For more information, call (315) 946-9262, email lyonslibrarydirector@owwl.org or message us on Facebook.

