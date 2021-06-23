Milby wins Republican Primary for Wayne County Sheriff

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the Wayne County Republican-designated candidate for Sheriff, Rob Milby, retained his place on the Republican line for that position in November.

Following a designation by the Party in January, Milby was challenged by Steve MacNeal, a Republican candidate who also ran for the seat at the January Designating Convention. MacNeal, a Macedon Police Sergeant launched a strong challenge, especially with supporters from his hometown of Walworth and those who knew him through his family business in Macedon.

Rob Milby, the current Chief Deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, a 26 year veteran of that Department, had the support of many of the Town Republican committees, and colleagues at the Sheriff's Department, including former Wayne County Sheriffs Barry Virts, Dick Pisciotti and Jim Hurley. Milby also held the support and endorsement of the Wayne County Conservative Party.

Voting in the Republican Primary was light, but the unofficial numbers from Primary night were 2109 votes for Milby, and 1190 for MacNeal.

In November, Milby will be on the ballot on the Republican and Conservative lines, while MacNeal was endorsed by the Wayne County Democrats, and will appear on that line.

IN OTHER RACES throughout Wayne County during Primary Election (June 22, 2021)

The Republican candidate for Lyons Town Clerk will be Amy Shaffer (with 138 votes to Paul Fera's 72)

The Republican candidates for Lyons Town Council will be Daniel DeWolf and Daniel LaGasse. Two other candidates who did not receive the designation were: Mary Jo Smokoski with 95 votes, and James Wedman with 65 votes.

The Republican candidates for Marion Town Board will be Julie Herman, and Mark Cramer. Herman received 196 votes, and Mike Cramer received 143 votes. Mike Fonte did not receive the party designation with 105 votes.