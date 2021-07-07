Missing Marion Man arrested, major charges pending in Wayne County

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael C. Pryce, age 28, of Buffalo Street in the Town of Marion with Burglary 2nd Degree (C Felony), Grand Larceny 4th Degree (E Felony), and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree (B Misdemeanor) after responding to a reported burglary on Riverside Drive in the Town of Madrid.

The Troop B State Police K-9 Unit was requested and assisted on scene. During the investigation, Pryce was found at a camp located off the Ruddy Road. Pryce barricaded himself inside the camp with a shotgun. After a short stand-off with law enforcement, Pryce surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Pryce was held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on a Parole Warrant and was later arraigned in Lisbon Town Court on the charges, where he was then remanded to the County Jail.

The investigation is currently on-going and further charges are pending. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by New York State Police, Canton Police Department, and United States Border Patrol.

The vehicle stolen from a residence a South Street address in Sodus Center was recovered. It turned out to be the site of an, unattended death of the resident.

On Tuesday, State Police Investigators out of Williamson travelled to St. Lawrence County to interview Pryce at the County Jail and indicated numerous charges are pending in Wayne County.