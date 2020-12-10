Powered by Dark Sky
December 9th 2020, Wednesday
Missing Red Creek man’s body found by hunter

by WayneTimes.com
December 9, 2020

On Saturday (12/5) at 10:30 a.m. a call was received concerning the discovery of a body by a teenage hunter on the South side of Route 104 and Westbury Road in the Village of Red Creek.

The body, identified as Eric W. Slack, age 51, of 6754 South Street in  the Village of Red Creek was discovered in thick brush, decayed and partially disturbed by wild animals.

According to a post by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on August 25, Slack was last seen walking on Route 104 and South Street in Red Creek on August 4th of this year.

The remains were sent to the Monroe County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information concerning Eric Slack are urged to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office by dialing 911. 

