Mom arrested for major drug sales with three children at her residence

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Lyons woman, following a four month drug investigation.

On the morning of October 1st, 2025, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on an apartment in the Town of Lyons. The search warrants stem from an ongoing narcotics investigation. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received information from the public about an individual dealing narcotic drugs across the street from the Lyons Elementary School.

Following a several month investigation, a Search Warrant was executed and Detectives located several tasers along with a large quantity of narcotics, and just under $1000 in cash inside the apartment where Lissanne Livingston, age 32, of 26 Phelps Street in Lyons resides with three young children.

The drugs were sent to the Albany labs for evaluation and positive identification.

Livingston was arrested on Monday, February 4th, 2026, and charged with (2) counts of Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, (3) counts of Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon with Prior Conviction, and (3) counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Lissanne Livingston was taken to the Wayne County Jail CAP Court arraignment and remanded to jail pending her appearance in Lyons Town Court on February 10th.

Other charges are pending for Livingston in relation to this investigation.

The children were turned over to their grandmother.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team, throughout the investigation.

Concerns for the increased drug activity in the county, Sheriff Rob Milby has added two positions to the drug investigation unit and Wayne County District Attorney Christine Callanan has appointed one assistant district attorney specializing in drug case prosecutions.