October 16th 2021, Saturday
Mom faces numerous charges following DWI accident

by WayneTimes.com
October 16, 2021

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest of a Village of Newark woman after an investigation into a one car motor vehicle collision that occurred on Wednesday October 13th at 7:54 p.m.

Tara M. Smith, age 36, of West Miller Street in the Village of Newark was involved in a motor vehicle collision after swerving to miss a deer in the road on Welcher Road in Arcadia.  The vehicle went airborne and landed in the ditch. 

Upon further investigation, Deputies found that Ms. Smith was intoxicated while driving the motor vehicle.  Deputies also observed that there was a 5-year-old child in the backseat with no seatbelt and no proper car seat.

Ms. Smith was taken to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for processing and a breath test Sample was secured which showed she had a BAC of .12%.

Smith was subsequently charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC greater than .08%, Lenadras Law, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Moved From Lane Unsafely and Child Not Restrained/Improper Restraint Back Seat.

Ms. Smith was transported to the Wayne County Jail  for CAP arraignment and released to appear in Arcadia Town Court on the charges.

