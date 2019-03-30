Murder, mayhem, car chase/crash, lead to arrest of two Wayne County suspects

Two people from Wayne County have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges. Police say the victim was from Rochester, but his body was taken to Syracuse – where it was discovered in a vacant house.

On Monday (3/25), investigators received information regarding a missing person who was believed to be the victim of a serious crime.

Rochester Major Crimes investigators worked with New York State Police in Syracuse to locate the vehicle associated with the missing person. They found it at a vacant home on Dearborn Place in Syracuse Monday. Investigators found a man’s body inside the home.

It is alleged the victim, identified as Maximillion Cook, was fatally shot on Pennsylvania Avenue in Rochester. The location houses a music studio.

“He was very kind. He had a big heart,” said his friend, Christopher Fitzgerald.

The two were collaborating on a music video for a new album. Cook was at the music studio Saturday afternoon. Court papers say he was shot in the torso with a semi automatic handgun at that location around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 23.

“During a time none of us was here, he was here,” Fitzgerald said. “We don’t know what transpired, and we’re trying to figure that out ourselves.”

On Tuesday (3/26), the Rochester Police Tactical Unit tried to pull over a car wanted in connection with the homicide investigation. The vehicle did not stop, leading to a chase. The pursuit ended on Clifford Avenue near Jerold Street, where the car collided with a city garbage truck.

Surveillance video from an auto shop across the street captured the collision. The driver of the car was taken away by ambulance.

Aries Ash, 30, appeared before a Rochester City Court judge wearing a neck brace. Both Ash and Charisse Walton, age 36, residing at 8525 Ridge Road in North Rose, are accused of murder.

Both were arraigned on Second-Degree Murder charges. A plea of not guilty was entered for Ash.

Due to a conflict of interest, the public defender’s office is unable to represent Walton in this case. She is due back in court Thursday for assignment of counsel. In the interim, the judge entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Prosecutors say the case will proceed to a grand jury. Outside of court Wednesday, they spoke about the added coordination that’s required when a case spans more than one jurisdiction.

“Anytime there are multiple jurisdictions involved, you certainly coordinate with all of your law enforcement partners to make sure that you have everybody you need to present the best case,” said Assistant District Attorney Julie Hahn, “and we’re no strangers to doing that. We’ve done that before. So, like any other case where you have that involved, you make a concerted effort to get all the individuals you need and all the evidence you need to present to the grand jury. It’s just a matter of organization.”

A large group of family and friends gathered at Cook’s music studio Wednesday morning.

“We were ready to make this music, and now it’s not going to happen for him,” said Fitzgerald. “It’s hard.”

On Thursday (3/28) Rochester City Police vehicle and a Wayne County Sheriff’s vehicle were parked in front of the Ridge Road, North Rose residence.

Story input and pictures courtesy of news

partners 13WHAM and CNY Cental News