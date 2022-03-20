Nearly 800 animals seized from Marion farm

On Monday, March 14, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) conducted a joint facility inspection at World of Wildlife Educational Encounters (WOWEE) on Hall Center Road in the Town of Marion.

Nearly 800 animals, many having babies, were taken to the shelter for immediate care Monday night. They were brought in by humane law enforcement officers from Lollypop Farm/Humane Society of Rochester, working along with the United States Department of Agriculture, DEC Conservation police officers.

The DEC’s investigation resulted in several violations, including six counts of Unlawful Possession of Wildlife and three counts of Unlawful Possession of Dangerous Wildlife. Nine exotic animals were seized by DEC and additional animals were also relocated, all to licensed and/or permitted facilities qualified to receive and care for them. DEC’s investigation is ongoing.

Many of the smaller animals included hundreds of mice and rats, 44 rabbits, a large digue (a type of large gerbil, ferrets and guinea pigs were taken into the Lollypop large training room. The staff and veterinarians evaluated the animals for ailments and diseases.

The DEC took possession of the more exotic animals including a bobcat, alligator, snakes and hybrid wolves from the property.

The Lollypop shelter, which relies on donations from the community, is asking for help so it can provide housing, food, and medical care to the animals. In particular, Lollypop needs timothy hay, small mammal foods such as rodent block and guinea pig pellets, towels, and sheets. Wegman’s gift cards are appreciated for fruits and vegetables as well. Tissue boxes and toilet paper tubes are also appreciated for the animals to play in.

The animals cannot be adopted until the case progresses against the owner of WOWEE/Mini Ark Farms, who offered animal education programs and parties throughout the area for several years.

After contact on Friday, Mini Ark Farms owner, Sally Reaves responded:

“I was contacted on Monday, when the DEC showed up at Mini-Ark Farms, and took away my bobcat, foxes, wolves, alligator and oppossum. These are animals I have had for years. There appeared to be a problem with my renewal on my DEC license for these animals, which I have held for over 20 years, and it looks like I either missed turning my renewal papers in or they was not received. Either way, they will not be returning them to me. I even asked that a friend of mine, who owns an animal facility in Chittenango, could care for them now. I was informed that they had already found spots for them to be cared for.”

“This has been very sensationalized. They keep saying, “Oh, my God, 800 animals!” People are visualizing 800 grown animals running around. Many of them are rats and mice which we breed and sell. Twenty mice can produce 10-15 babies at a time. We are talking about mice smaller than the size of a half dollar - ready to be sold. “

“I don’t know what I will be doing in the future. The DEC license keeps me from keeping and raising my animals, but I still have the license for WOWEE (World of Wildlife Educational Encounters) for teaching and shows. I will have to see how things go.”

“I want to thank the hundreds of supporters who know me and my business and are praying for me and wishing me well.”